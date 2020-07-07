After reading the article published in The Astorian on July 2 titled, “Records show county, state were warned about coronavirus risk at seafood plants,” Clatsop County commissioners are collectively moved to offer a broader context and explanation of the county role with seafood processing plants and our significant accomplishments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on any number of metrics, Clatsop County is a leader in the response to the pandemic.
The scope, magnitude and complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented and impact every business, government, faith institution, school and family. It is not “business as usual” for anyone.
Since late February, federal, state and local governments have been actively working in all corners of the community to develop and implement effective approaches to stem the tide of the virus; while allowing as much economic and social activity as safely possible. This has required new and ever-evolving approaches to service delivery, procedures for protection of employees and customers and the challenge of procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.
Seafood processors conduct business under the regulation of the federal and state governments. The county’s role is limited to general consulting and responding to outbreaks. In the case of an outbreak, we work closely with the state for contact tracing, testing and quarantine; and provide a detailed checklist for the business to follow for the protection of their employees and the public.
We remain a vocal and tireless advocate for Clatsop County residents and the public health and safety of our community and encourage the state and food processors to do their part in protecting everyone in our community, including the most vulnerable.
We are fortunate to have a dedicated cadre of public service professionals who daily serve with distinction and pride. Your Public Health Department has been, and continues to be, a statewide leader in COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and investigations.
Notable accomplishments during the pandemic include:
• Prepare the economic reopening plan and support businesses and other organizations as they reopen safely;
• Manage and dispense the limited amount of available PPE, per state guidelines;
• Implement drive-thru testing, with 431 tests performed to date;
• Complete contact tracing for all positive cases, many of whom are culturally and language diverse;
• Provide local seafood processors guidance regarding health and safety in the processing plants and best practices in response to positive test results;
• Partner with local lodging establishments to provide quarantine and isolation facilities and coordinate wraparound services with partner agencies;
• Comprehensive, accurate and timely communication, outreach and education;
• Compliance with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act regulations and public health best practices;
• Provide mutual aid to Lincoln County to assist in a large outbreak, with 328 tests conducted by our “Swab Squad.”
We value the leadership of our Public Health Department, Dr. Michael McNickle, Dr. Ellen Heinitz and Dr. Tom Duncan who tirelessly work to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and protect the most vulnerable.
The Board of Commissioners is ever proud of our Clatsop County team and the evidence-based efforts to keep our community safe, healthy and thriving during these difficult times.
