Ranked choice voting

Alaska has ranked choice voting.

 Mark Thiessen/AP Photo

“Are ‘we the people’ in charge of the democracy, or are the two parties in charge of the democracy?”

That question, asked by Michael Calcagno during the Oregon Voters First virtual town hall meeting on Feb. 13, reflects our state’s populist history. He has a solution, which would go before voters in November 2024.

Dick Hughes has been covering the Oregon political scene since 1976.

