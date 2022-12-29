Hampton Lumber
Hampton Lumber has a mill in Warrenton.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

In mid-November, the Oregon Board of Forestry met in Seaside to discuss, among other things, a new 70-year plan for state forests.

The draft habitat conservation plan for state forestlands would reduce harvests across northwest Oregon and with it, jobs and public services for decades to come. We were glad the board took the time to visit the North Coast. While people working in the forest sector are often unable to take time off to attend board meetings during a weekday, many showed up to engage with board members and express support for a more balanced and financially responsible habitat conservation plan.

Doug Cooper is the vice president of resources for Hampton Lumber.

