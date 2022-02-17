Born and raised on a small farm in Twin Falls, Idaho, I’m probably the last person you would expect to be working to end mink farming in the U.S.
My grandfather, a kind, generous man, raised mink in Idaho for the first two decades of my life. Some of the top mink producers in Utah share my last name, and we are likely descended from the same family of Mormon pioneers who settled in Utah.
When I wasn’t dealing with the mink, I spent the better part of my days feeding and tending our cattle and horses, fixing fences, irrigating pasture and stacking hay. I raised rabbits and showed them and my two pet goats in 4-H at the local fair. In high school, I studied agriculture and joined Future Farmers of America, where I showed beef steers and dairy heifers and competed on the FFA meat, dairy and livestock judging teams.
I talked about the principles of responsible animal husbandry with the best of them.
With an upbringing steeped in animal agriculture, it’s fair to ask how I can now be asking Congress to shut down the mink farm and to turn the page on an industry that’s been around for more than a century.
In large part it’s due to what I observed and participated in as a child on those operations. I spent most Thanksgivings as a child and youth on my grandfather’s mink farm to help with the pelting of thousands of mink; I spent most of that time killing the animals — setting a baking timer when mink were stuffed into tiny gas chambers, then pulling their bodies out when the timer rang a full seven minutes later.
My grandfather expressed sincere affection for his mink and did all he could to provide them with the best life possible. But it was clear to me, a kid who took to heart the idea of proper animal husbandry, that mink farming was nothing like other forms of animal agriculture.
Unlike the easy, bucolic lifestyle of our cattle and horses, who spent their days grazing and relaxing on spacious, open pastures — and who are domesticated animals — I witnessed a wild species farmed in miserable conditions.
What I remember above all else was the extreme aggression exhibited by the mink. I learned as a very young boy not to put bare hands too close to the cages, because if the mink were able to get a finger in their teeth through the wire mesh, they’d bite and not let go. When they escaped, they’d give chase to anyone trying to catch them. My routine included collecting mink killed and cannibalized by pen mates and tending to the ones with bloody, open wounds caused by fights.
We were forbidden to go into the mink yard when the mothers were giving birth, because the slightest disturbance would cause them to kill and cannibalize their young. You just don’t see that kind of bloody horror in other forms of animal agriculture. It violates everything we say in agriculture about proper husbandry.
As an adult, I have supported humane, sustainable animal production methods. As a professor of law, I teach a class in animal agriculture law and discuss aligning the values of animal agriculture with those of consumers. But it was clear to me as I grew into a man that a wild, solitary, hyperaggressive species like mink should not be raised by the thousands in cramped, barren cages.
So why act now to end mink farms? In large part because we have learned that unlike other animal species, farmed mink have the ability to catch COVID-19 from humans, then transmit variant forms of the virus back to their human caretakers. This led to other nations, including Denmark, the world’s top mink producing nation, to bring mink farming to a quick and unceremonious end.
My grandpa did the best he could to tend to the mink, but no amount of good animal husbandry can stop violent and endless agitation and aggression on mink farms. That’s why it’s time for Congress to complete its work and phase out mink farming and bring an end to the animal suffering and risk of contagion they present.
Americans don’t need or want mink coats any longer, and the pelts being produced in the U.S. are sold to wealthy Chinese elites. Why would we allow China to import these products and outsource the animal cruelty and the viral risks built into the heart of this industry? We shouldn’t, and that’s why the end of mink farming in the U.S. can’t come soon enough.