Today marks the last issue of the last week in which The Daily Astorian will publish under that name, and five days a week.
There will be no newspaper delivered Monday.
Beginning Tuesday, you’ll receive The Astorian — a newly refreshed, three-days a week publication — delivered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to subscribers’ mailboxes. It will be for sale by 7 a.m. at retail locations and in racks.
An informed community is a strong community. News affecting the Lower Columbia region is our priority. Local, state and regional news will fill most of the A section. Page A2 will become more newsy — with more briefs and quick bits like public meeting schedules, news of record and public safety logs.
The opinion page will remain on A4 every day. It remains the one page in the newspaper where we share our ideas on matters important to our region, with guest columns and other voices, including yours in letters to the editor.
Obituaries and death notices will be located inside the back pages of the A section, and local sports will continue to be anchored on the back of the section.
Every edition will include a B section with horoscopes, comics, puzzles and the classified ads. There are different special features for each publication day.
Tuesday’s B section front will feature Water Under the Bridge, the popular local history column by Bob Duke. TV listings will transition from a daily evening feature to a weekly pullout guide on Tuesdays. Coast River Business Journal will be included as a bonus section on the second Tuesday of each month. Tuesdays will also be full of grocery and variety inserts for planning your shopping.
In One Ear — the fascinating collection of local gossip and history curated by Elleda Wilson — will anchor the B section front on Thursday. Inside, more community news and the community calendar. Coast Weekend, our reader-acclaimed magazine of coastal happenings, will appear on Thursday. Ads for weekend projects will be in the Thursday edition.
Weekend Break — the leisurely, longer read from local writers — will front Saturday’s B section. You’ll also find feature magazines, American Profile and Spry Living, each once a month. A weekend sports extra section with Friday night scores will debut in the fall. Starting in June, look for national manufacturer inserts for money-saving coupons. The last Saturday of each month will include the real estate magazine Our Coast Property Lines as a bonus.
In 1873, De Witt Clinton Ireland founded the Tri-Weekly Astorian because he believed that every community needs a newspaper to report on local happenings and promote the best interests of the Lower Columbia. As The Astorian approaches 150 years of continuous publication, independent and trusted local news remains the foundation of our business — whether it is delivered in print or online. Although we’re now publishing triweekly in print, our news is produced digitally 24x7, and you can read it as it happens at dailyastorian.com. Consider signing up for our daily headline e-newsletter.
So don’t be surprised when you don’t receive a Monday paper. Just know that we’re working to make your Astorian print editions worth the wait.
