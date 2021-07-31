Years ago, a friend retiring from a longtime job as library director told me she wasn’t interested in leading the transformation to the digital era.
I didn’t understand her reluctance. I thought it was exciting to be able to reach people with local news and information without the limitations of two-dimensional paper and ink, or geographic restrictions based on paper delivery.
It is, however, daunting work. Moving from paper and ink to digital required creating a different mindset with new workflows and deadlines. Changing from print-centric information to digital products meant learning and teaching new skills, educating subscribers and a lot of trial and error.
One of the most frustrating parts of our evolving digital delivery has been the cumbersome online registration system for subscribers. To view The Astorian news online or the e-edition of the newspaper, subscribers have had to register on the website and then register again in our subscription system.
On Monday, we changed that.
If you’re already using our online news portal, you’ve received several emails that asked you to re-register your account in our new system. One click on the link, create a new password and you’re done. If you are a print subscriber who hasn’t created an online account, the online dailyastorian.com news and e-newspaper is included in your subscription price. It’s easier now to take advantage of that benefit. Look for the “account” link in the upper right corner, click and register an account.
If you have problems, our customer service center can help you. Call them at 800-781-3214.
There is additional value available exclusively online: videos, photo galleries, an audio player that reads stories to you — in English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese or Italian. There are online puzzles, local advertising and business links, an online event calendar for the area and an area guide directory.
We aren’t constrained by pages or a print deadline, so news is posted online as it happens, with more photos and links to related stories and websites. Breaking news alerts can be delivered directly to your phone, and download our mobile apps to view your news without opening a browser.
The new registration system brings other changes for nonsubscribers. After viewing two stories, a nonsubscriber will be asked to register an account to provide access to three more stories. Access is limited unless you’re a subscriber after five stories viewed in a month.
For nonsubscribers who are angry that they can’t read dailyastorian.com for free, I’d like to remind them that a subscription doesn’t pay for a newspaper to be delivered. It pays employees for sitting through public meetings, doing research, making phone calls, verifying facts and conducting interviews to get quotes on the record.
It pays for photographers who record the people, places and events of our area in visual stories.
A subscription pays for access to years of archives representing local history and images gathered over the years by journalists bound by professional ethics and principles. The work that those journalists do is paid for by you — subscribers who value credible local news and the connections it makes for our community to the people who live here.
The Astorian’s digital-only subscriptions now account for 21% of our total subscriptions as compared to just 7% five years ago. More improvements to online subscription products are planned for the upcoming year, including combination subscriptions with other local news organizations, additional e-newsletter offerings and local deals.
Last year, our digital subscriptions increased by over a third, even with our cumbersome registration system. Even as we adapt to the digital information landscape, our mission remains constant: To report and distribute credible, trusted local news and information because a well-informed public keeps our communities strong.
Subscribers — digital and print — are the backbone of our business. Have a suggestion or idea to share? Contact me at kborgen@dailyastorian.com