The one constant in life is change.
A look through historic photos of Astoria tells the story of transformation from a fur trading post to a rich fishing and cannery economy to a town bustling with tourists in summer.
There are a few stalwart businesses in Astoria, passed down through generations or on to new owners, that have endured for a century or more: Van Dusen Beverages, Josephson’s Smokehouse, Knutsen Insurance, Loop-Jacobsen Jewelers, City Lumber and Gimre’s Shoes to name a few.
The Astorian has continuously published a newspaper for 147 years. But many more local establishments have closed their doors over the past century and made way for new businesses in old locations.
New businesses open even in bad times. Old ones close even in good times.
There is no denying that the change in consumer habits since the coronavirus pandemic will reshape the face of the business community again in Astoria. Some businesses will adapt by offering new services and products, like online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup that they never would have thought to provide until COVID-19 restrictions.
The digital advertising division at The Astorian, Seaside Signal and Chinook Observer has doubled from last year, as local merchants navigate new ways to offer products and services.
There’s no denying that more of us are shopping online. But Amazon doesn’t support the county fair auction, United Way or advertise in local radio or newspapers. When we prioritize buying what we can from a local business, we are prioritizing the health and strength of our business community.
Locally owned businesses keep their profits in town. They not only employ residents, rehab local buildings and buy other local goods and services, they donate, volunteer, hire local residents and advertise here.
That’s why EO Media Group, the company that owns The Astorian, Chinook Observer and Seaside Signal, offered a Community Partnership Grant program for local businesses. To quote the recently erected billboard at Powell’s Books in Portland, “Amazon’s gonna be fine, folks.” Our local businesses, however, may not. Our company matched nearly $40,000 in advertising dollars from local merchants to help them get the word out — in many cases through digital advertising — that they’re open for business and asking for your shopping dollars.
Your hard-earned dollars largely determine which businesses succeed and which will fail in our area. If you want to have a local shoe store in Astoria, then buy from the local shoe store. Some of our best read stories are about businesses opening and closing. Too many times our stories about businesses closing generate comments about how much the business will be missed — when it’s too late to support them.
