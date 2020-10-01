The Astorian plans to publish editorial endorsements for the 2020 general election over the next few weeks, starting with the endorsement for president on Saturday.
In a column in March, I explained our approach to candidate endorsements as being similar to interviewing a job prospect. Do we think that they are the best candidate for the job? Experience, work history and project leadership are all important. However, the most important quality should be effectiveness.
Despite political diversity, we think Clatsop County residents can agree on core values: maintaining the livability of our area, good stewardship of our environment, respect for our history and heritage, careful planning for growth with a long-term vision for our future, wise investment of public dollars and last, but not least, accountability.
Our endorsements of national and statewide candidates are made with these local priorities in mind. Candidates for office on the larger stage should reflect the qualities and values we expect from local candidates. Can they comprehend all facets of complex issues? Craft solutions? Create consensus and take responsibility?
During the past few weeks, editor Derrick DePledge and I met — virtually or in person — with most candidates for local elected office. We were looking for a sense from the candidates of why they were running, their grasp of community priorities and ultimately the ability to be an effective representative for you.
You’ll read our opinions about who we think will represent the county’s best interests in our endorsements. You may not agree with our choices, but hopefully the information will give you food for thought.
We’re interested in your thoughts, as well.
Letters to the editor are published on the Opinion page, a venue for readers to share their views on election topics. Letters should be original to The Astorian, fewer than 250 words and must include the writer’s name, address and phone number so that we can confirm authorship.
Our goal is to print every letter submitted. You might have noticed that we have carved out some extra space in the paper recently to publish all the letters we are receiving in a timely manner. We may ask you to edit your letter — or we will edit your letter — for grammar, spelling, accuracy or publication standards.
Our company mission statement says it well: We are “committed to reporting and distributing local news and information because a well-informed public keeps our communities strong.”
Ultimately, you have the last word by casting your ballot by Nov. 3.
