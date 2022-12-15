We’re in the midst of the holiday season of family activities, social gatherings and small talk with people we don’t see very often. Inevitably, those conversations drift into uncomfortable topics about November’s political outcomes, “real news” and Uncle Joe’s claim that the latest Facebook viral post is the gospel truth.

It’s enough to make anyone excuse themselves for another eggnog.

Kari Borgen is publisher of The Astorian.

Tags

Kari Borgen is publisher of The Astorian. Reach her at 503-325-4955 or kborgen@dailyastorian.com.