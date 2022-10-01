Parade

Parade magazine will end 80-plus years of print publication in mid-November.

We’ve come to expect the unexpected in the last few years, but several announcements in the print media world in September have surprised us. More so, it will create impacts on The Astorian readers.

The most impactful on subscribers was an email from The Arena Group, owners of Parade magazine.

Kari Borgen is publisher of The Astorian. Reach her at 503-325-4955 or kborgen@dailyastorian.com.