America is sick.
How are we going to heal it?
That’s the premise of this column. If you are not prepared to be part of the solution, then don’t bother to read on.
Three years ago, I penned a column in this newspaper headlined, “The six things wrong with the America I love.”
I addressed civility (missing), violence (far too much), leadership (lacking), taxes (too low), religion (not sufficiently separate from state) and protest (insufficient).
I thought it would garner reaction, spirited discussion, maybe even action. Reactions were generally favorable, though disappointedly few and muted.
One reply came from a friend of a former news colleague who reached out with clarity and forcefulness: “You know, if you don’t like the way we are here in the USA, don’t try to change us (your country tried in 1776 and failed). Wouldn’t it be easier for you to just go back to England?”
At least it was polite hate mail!
In case you haven’t noticed, my native England is rather messed up too. It would take too long to explain why; in short, the kingdom is not united.
So, America, you are stuck with me, for better for worse. I feel an obligation to try to make our world a better place. And, as a first-generation immigrant, the United States has been my home for the past 38 years.
Diversity of thought
One worldwide organization of which I am a local leader is considering its first social media guidelines for members in Washington, where I live. These will encourage civility among those who publicly identify as members. My knee-jerk reaction was that I don’t want my “free speech” curtailed. Later, I embraced the wisdom behind guidelines, especially in a fraternity whose major tenets are tolerance and cementing the universal “brotherhood of man.” Admittedly, I did wonder whether, before the guidelines are published, I should hurry to post again on my political views, but so far I have restrained myself.
Facebook is part of the problem, but such flexible and easy-to-access opinion-sharing options may prove to be a solution to unite us. I was cynical at first, but now enjoy its group-hug capability. It is a terrible way to learn about a death, but posting immediate tributes has a slight healing effect. I deliberately link with people whose political views differ from mine. I believe I can learn a lot. We must endure in some semblance of harmony.
I have “unfriended” three regional members of my club in recent months, turned off by their bigoted snarling. But generally I welcome diversity in thought. One example is a favorite former colleague in the Midwest, one of three people on my “friends” list I consider a genius. He is a fervent right-to-lifer. It is educational to watch him argue his points, despite my view that all women should chose when or whether they have kids, which is diametrically opposed to his beliefs.
‘Well, it sounds true’
Despite Facebook’s widespread cruelty, it offers many good things. It is refreshing to view parents of 4-H members describing their children’s successes at the county fair. I don’t own a pet, but I mostly find yours cute. Gretchen Allen’s giant dogs are a true delight. I see some truly tasty meals on display, especially those created by Sergey Antonov, our beloved mountain-climbing cellist. But I also observe people — whom I otherwise like and respect — posting obvious lies about their political opponents, some of whom are no longer in power (B. Clinton, Bush, Obama) or were never voted into power (H. Clinton). False comparisons and backward finger-pointing are irrelevant.
I actually dislike these fictional postings a tad more than the ones from bigots who truly want to make America hate again. Progressives and conservatives are equally guilty. When I point these out as false — as we should all feel obliged to do — the predominant response is, “well, it sounds true.” These self-publishers wouldn’t last one day as a newspaper “gatekeeper,” an important fact-checking role that’s been regrettably diminished in today’s partisan world. During the McCarthy era, Arthur Miller wrote a play about the Puritan-era equivalent of untrue rumormongering in an evil place named Salem. It certainly resonates.
What to do?
So, apart from civility, what can individuals do to make our world a better place?
How about speaking up when something is wrong or someone’s behavior is inappropriate? Last summer, I found myself in a North Coast retail establishment when a gentleman I know was berating the counter clerk over prices. Looking back, I regret staying silent. What a coward I was!
How about some courtesy? Maybe it is time for us all to re-read “All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten” by Robert Fulghum.
I genuinely believe deep down, most share a common goal of making our communities a better place. How we get there should be the topic of civil, truthful discourse; it will be such a better journey if the tone is polite.
Unexpected kindness goes a long way. Two winters ago, Karen Harrell placed a rack in the covered alley outside Long Beach Pharmacy in Washington and invited residents to place coats and other warm clothing there — free for people in need. She did it again just before last Christmas. Some people abused this opportunity, taking multiple items, then selling them online, but I hope they were the minority. As the coats disappeared, residents kindly replenished the supplies. Actions like this signal fresh hope for our society.
Where do we go from here? Up! Who’s with me?
