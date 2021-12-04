Surprise and unexpected enlightenment are the joys of traveling. That is what happened to my wife and me during a recent tour of New Orleans.
It was offered by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Our guide was John Klingman, whose architecture training was at the University of Oregon. An emeritus professor at Tulane University, Klingman has been involved in several New Orleans design projects, over decades.
Klingman walked us through the French Quarter and the Garden District while explaining the city’s complicated racial history. Having been under French ownership, then Spanish and French again, prior to the Louisiana Purchase by the United States, New Orleans’ history and culture are more exotic than any other American city I’ve visited.
New Orleans is renowned for its food, its partying and rich culture. The city is also a beacon for preservationists. Preservation is about more than structures. It is also about the story they tell — the role those buildings played in a city’s history.
One destination we visited left an indelible impression on our group. In the Lower Ninth Ward lies the McDonogh 19 Elementary School building, which sustained flooding damage during Hurricane Katrina. This place carries enormous significance in the desegregation of New Orleans’ schools in the wake of the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Our guide was Leona Tate, who was one of the three African American girls who entered the school as first graders in November 1960. She described being escorted into the schoolhouse by U.S. marshals while angry white adults shouted derision and profanity at them.
Within days, white parents withdrew their children. The windows of the three girls’ classroom were covered with paper, to shield the girls from seeing the heckling whites. When asked where she and the other two girls played during recess, Tate said it was under the stairs. In recounting this part of her life, Tate’s equanimity and resilience were remarkable to observe.
Tate and her program director in this project, Tremaine Knighten-Riley, a former high school teacher, have developed a novel plan for preserving and interpreting this building’s history while also doing adaptive reuse that creates affordable housing for seniors. The building’s main entry, stairway and landing are called the Principal’s Office exhibit. It will contain a dramatic and cinematic recreation of that first day when Tate, Gail Etienne and Tessie Prevost entered the building for the first time. Surrounding that space are the new apartments. Residents will move into those spaces on Dec. 15.
Tate’s overarching goal in reclaiming the McDonogh story is to counter racism. The Leona Tate Foundation for Change purchased the building in January 2020. The two women continue to raise funds to complete the project. Meanwhile, Tate is also executive director of the nearby Lower Ninth Ward Living Museum.
The conceit of our times is that technology allows us to live beyond the reach of history. When Tate speaks to young people about her 1960 experience, she is very surprised with the disconnect of time – with how children think this was so long ago. At a time when America is being confronted by an awakening to the legacy of slavery and the price of racism, this New Orleans project is compelling and timely.