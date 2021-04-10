Many of us have mixed emotions about the pending resurgence of tourism. While some local institutions and businesses — notably museums and hotels — have suffered without tourist dollars, automobile traffic has been diminished; there is less of a seasonal crush.
On the North Coast, the rise of tourism is one way of summing up the past few decades. There were tourists 30 years ago, attracted by a world-class maritime museum, the winter outpost of Lewis and Clark and the Pacific Ocean. But the inventory of restaurants was slender, and the hotels we now take for granted — Cannery Pier, Elliott and Commodore — were only concepts inside the heads of their developers. Even the Holiday Inn Express, the Comfort Suites and Hampton Inn & Suites had not arrived. The cruise ship phenomenon was also years away.
What’s happened to the tourism sector in our region is a smaller, mirror image of what’s happening globally. The New York Times described the attitudes and concepts generated by tourism’s implosion in a special section titled “A Year Without Travel.” One of the section’s articles, “When the tourists come back to Hawaii,” is about the divergence of opinion among people in Hawaii as they look ahead.
One element of the Hawaii story resonates with Astoria’s tourist infrastructure. Making a community attractive to tourists can make it attractive to residents. Our burgeoning restaurant scene, for instance, plays to the benefit of both demographics — residential and tourist. The Astoria Sunday Market has a similar appeal.
The carrying capacity of a community — its streets and roads, its parking inventory — is sometimes much smaller than what’s required by an onslaught of tourists. One extreme example of this is one of the world’s great attractions — Venice. In the absence of cruise ships, during the coronavirus pandemic, Venetians have realized the environmental and lifestyle benefits of not enduring an avalanche of visitors. As a consequence, the city is considering metering cruise ship tourism. Hawaii has similarly discovered that metering hikers on the trail up Diamond Head greatly improves the experience and the environment.
Three places in the Columbia-Pacific region have been overrun. Cannon Beach on various event weekends has gone beyond its carrying capacity. The Hood to Coast Relay has afflicted Seaside in a similar way. The Long Beach Peninsula on some holiday weekends goes from a resident population of about 10,000 to 40,000. Because the peninsula has three north-south roads, counting the beach, it approaches being impassable. Some 20 years ago, Long Beach showed restraint that Seaside has failed to muster, by rejecting the possibility of adding Hood to Coast to an already-packed mid-August schedule.
The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s recent decision to curtail big Goonies events may be viewed as a moment of sobriety in the face of a reliable cash flow. All tourist-related activities must be weighed in light of their benefits and costs to local people and our economy. This becomes ever more true as some festivals and other attractions struggle to attract enough volunteers to remain viable. We should always encourage activities that generate passionate support and reassess those that do not.
Visitors can enrich a community. But there is also the comfort of the silence when they leave.