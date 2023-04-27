If you write for a living, you learn that inspiration cannot be predicted. It sometimes arrives when you least suspect it.
My most recent ray of light was provided by Nella Mae Parks, in an essay published in the current issue of The Other Oregon, the quarterly magazine our company produces about life in rural Oregon.
Parks is a farmer, writer and organizer who lives in Cove — a northeast Oregon town of some 680, with another 1,200 in its school district on the eastern edge of the Grande Ronde Valley. After coming our way five years ago, Parks gives our readers a window on the rural, agricultural world, which city dwellers seldom see.
“Dignity, justice and room to grow” is the essay that inspired me. It contains heartening news about what happens when people show respect for each other, across cultural and language barriers.
The calamity that Parks describes is the 30-year cover-up of nitrate ground water pollution in Morrow and Umatilla counties, centered on Boardman. The Salem-based Oregon Capital Chronicle unearthed this story a year ago through official records of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
As a community organizer, Parks is at the heart of protests by residents who have been consuming contaminated water. “The folks who are fighting for safe water mostly work six days a week bent over in the fields, under machinery, or along the production lines of food processing plants,” writes Parks. “Often there isn’t enough work. Sometimes there is no time for anything but work. Yet, these folks show up month after month, week after week to community meetings and county commissioner meetings, town hall meetings. They have gone door to door to collect water samples ...”
When Parks ponders why these people keep showing up, she writes: “Frankly they just don’t want to lose anymore.”
While the focus of the essay is rural Oregon, the lesson Parks draws from this experience applies just as well to a much wider swath of Oregon — where so many people feel ignored by Salem and by large, faceless corporations.
During the years I worked in daily journalism, I took my share of calls from unsatisfied and sometimes angry readers. Hearing frustration on the other end of the line, I concluded that half of America is hacked off from too many discouraging attempts to crack through phone trees that large businesses use to avoid human contact with their customers. They bring that anger with them to other conversations.
As Parks writes of these Eastern Oregon people, “they are asking for their human dignity to be recognized.” She says that when people push for action, “decision makers see whining and petulance. They are treated as a nuisance.” Worse yet, “they are treated as ignorant.”
The Morrow County organizing experience has caused Parks to become optimistic about people’s capacity to learn and change rapidly — unlike the faceless bureaucracy, which has ignored people like them while also failing utterly to deal with the root problem — severe nitrate contamination of groundwater.
Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.