In a year of racial strife in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, many Americans would be surprised at the concept of an academic police officer.
One of them died recently. He was an agent of change within policing. Harvey Schlossberg was known as a father of modern police psychology. His wealth of insights, though desperately needed, seem to be forgotten.
Ron Louie, Astoria’s police chief from 1987 to 1992, was a student and disciple of Schlossberg. Now an instructor at Portland State University, Louie authored the 2008 book “Tactical Communication in Crisis Incidents.”
Louie’s fundamental accomplishment in Astoria was to professionalize the city’s police department. He also was forced to use what he learned from Schlossberg. Shortly after Louie became chief in 1988, an armed man barricaded himself into a north side home. Louie came to that encounter well prepared. He had been one of a select group of 20 police officers who were trained by Schlossberg at a former military base in San Francisco Bay. They conducted exercises in hostage negotiations.
In 1991, a man barricaded himself inside a trailer on Port of Astoria property and fired some 40 rounds of ammunition at Louie and one of his officers. “I got the call at 1 a.m.,” Louie said. “We could hear his bullets hit in the leaves around us. We evacuated people on the hill above. Also fishermen. Sheriff John Raichl put a sniper up on the bridge. When the sun came up, I was able to talk him out.”
Two more incidents followed, including Louie’s negotiating with Greenpeace demonstrators who sought to block the progress of the battleship New Jersey as it sailed underneath the Astoria Bridge.
Louie’s training and consultation with Schlossberg were life-changing.
Schlossberg’s obituary in The New York Times describes just how starkly different he was in 1950s policing. Stefan Forbes, who directed a documentary about Schlossberg, told the Times: “It’s important to remember what an outsider Harvey was in the NYPD. In a top-down, paramilitary, predominantly Irish police culture of command and control, in walked an iconoclastic Jewish intellectual pacifist, a beat cop with a Ph.D. in psychology.”
Schlossberg pioneered developing psychological testing for police recruits.
To be accepted into Schlossberg’s San Francisco training session, Louie had to pass eight hours of psychological testing at Stanford University. “They were looking for emotional intelligence,” Louie said. “Not verbosity. You should only talk 20% of the time with a hostage taker.” They were also looking for an ability to accept criticism. “Hostage takers are jerks,” Louie said. “They were looking for the kind of cop with a thick skin.”
“Our class of 20 officers from throughout the Western U.S. were there for six days,” remembered Louie. “All of us were Vietnam vets and college graduates. Schlossberg was a fascinating character and at the time still worked for NYPD. He spent the entire training cycle with one-on-one sessions, then class, then running scenarios. The training days were 10 hours long and at an intense pace.”
Following that, Louie did an internship with San Francisco’s crisis intervention unit.
“When I moved up to negotiating with subjects, I would talk to Harvey about calls, and on two calls, I got him on the phone in New York to advise on the call. He loved doing that with his students. He would say, ‘Damn, this stuff really works.’”
Louie left Astoria for the Hillsboro Police Department, where he established Oregon’s first cybercrime unit.
When my questioning turned to contemporary policing in America and especially in Portland, Louie was not optimistic.
“Only part of American policing is trained in diffusing crisis,” he said. “The rest of it is what you see. Cops acting like jerks. We are still selecting the wrong people to be cops. Once we hire them, we’re not training them. We do a very poor job of training police in America in how to deal with crisis intervention.”
He added: “American policing is in a lot of trouble. We don’t have consistent training and we don’t hire the right people. Every time you see a mistake, it’s a cop acting like an idiot.”
Asked about Portland’s riots, Louie said: “We have a lack of containment and prosecution. We’re not prosecuting the regulars. Whenever you have a hardcore group, you’re in trouble. They are modern-day anarchists. They are not Black Lives Matter protesters. They hitch a ride on Black Lives Matter. Their only interest is trashing.”
He adds that, “Black Lives Matter tells you their goals. Anarchists won’t tell you. They need to be isolated and prosecuted.”