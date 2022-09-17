Kansas vote

Calley Malloy, left, Cassie Woolworth and Dawn Rattan applauded during a watch party in Kansas in August as voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion outright.

 Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star

The surge in voter registration by young women is evidence of a powerful political reality, that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade has generated a backlash.

TargetSmart, a Democratic voter data analytics company based in Washington, D.C., has noted that women in Pennsylvania and other states are registering to vote in numbers well above male registrations.

Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.

