Cultural change comes from many places in America. One source is the media in the broadest sense of that term — movies, television and newspapers. But it also comes occasionally from public officials and celebrities, playing a role they were not elected to perform.

Most recently, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, shined a light on depression, which afflicts many Americans. In his run for the Senate, Fetterman was hobbled by the aftermath of a stroke. After a month in office, Fetterman went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for hospitalization, after which he was discharged to return to the Senate.

Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.

