Cultural change comes from many places in America. One source is the media in the broadest sense of that term — movies, television and newspapers. But it also comes occasionally from public officials and celebrities, playing a role they were not elected to perform.
Most recently, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, a Pennsylvania Democrat, shined a light on depression, which afflicts many Americans. In his run for the Senate, Fetterman was hobbled by the aftermath of a stroke. After a month in office, Fetterman went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for hospitalization, after which he was discharged to return to the Senate.
Mental illness remains a forbidden topic in many corners of America. That’s why the White House invitation to the cast of the television show “Ted Lasso” was significant. On that show, the American coach of an English soccer team admits to his own mental health issues and pays frequent visits to a sports psychologist.
When former President Jimmy Carter entered hospice care in Georgia, there was new attention on that often misunderstood opportunity for end-of-life palliative care. After the news about Carter broke, the New York Times appended its coverage of Carter’s decision with a set of questions and answers that began with “What is hospice?” The Times description was useful because there is still an uninformed belief that hospice involves the inhumane withdrawal of services when in fact hospice care creates a change in goals to comfort care.
The first lady of the United States seldom shifts our culture, but Betty Ford did that on two occasions. The wife of President Gerald Ford went public with her breast cancer in 1974. That simple act and her admonition for women to get annual mammograms shined light on a subject that was not talked about in public. In the sphere of cancer care, Ford’s action was called, “The press conference that changed oncology.” Following Ford’s announcement, mammogram visits nationally went up significantly.
In 1978, as the wife of a former president, Betty Ford admitted to substance abuse and announced that she was seeking treatment for alcoholism. In the history of the presidency, many maladies have been kept secret — including President Woodrow Wilson’s stroke and President John Kennedy’s debilitating Addison’s disease and President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s polio.
Betty Ford subsequently founded an alcoholism treatment center that bears her name. Doing that, Ford helped demystify a topic that was both embarrassing to families and also abounded with misinformation and denial.
Some 20 years prior to Betty Ford’s watershed moments, Oregon U.S. Sen. Richard Neuberger went public with the testicular cancer that afflicted him. This was at a time when cancer especially was kept in the shadows. Throughout his political career, Neuberger narrated his life in magazine articles. His article in Harper’s Magazine, “When I Learned I Had Cancer,” was one of the most illuminating. Beyond recounting his ordeal, Neuberger described his catharsis — political envies and jealousies dropped away.
The fortitude and courage of people who helped change public attitudes should not be discounted. Those who have brought alcoholism, breast cancer, mental illness and hospice care out of darkness and misunderstanding have helped create a new culture in which these matters are more accepted and better understood.
Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.