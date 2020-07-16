Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, of Illinois, and Republican U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, of Maine, served more than a half-century apart. They found common cause last week.
In different eras, both women responded eloquently to male bullies whose name-calling and smears had silenced many big strong men of their era. Smith was the first woman elected to both the U.S. House and Senate, and she was the lone female in the Senate of 1950.
Reading Duckworth’s response to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson — who had labeled her a “coward,” a “fraud” and a “moron” — was a somewhat updated version of Smith’s “Declaration of Conscience” speech of June 1, 1950. In her argument to senators, Smith did not mention the name of Sen. Joseph McCarthy. But her declaration of conscience was all about how the Wisconsin demagogue had silenced her party.
Both of these women senators seized the high ground during perilous political moments that were tearing America apart. Smith spoke on the Senate floor as the McCarthy era was ramping up. Sen. McCarthy’s staple product was unproven claims that unnamed Americans in agencies such as the State Department were communists.
Carlson smeared Duckworth for her willingness to consider questions that had been raised about the monumental status of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson in the national discussions following the killing of George Floyd and other blacks at the hands of police.
Duckworth responded in an opinion article in The New York Times.
Recounting her family’s long history as soldiers — leading to her own combat experience as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot in 2004 in Iraq — Duckworth said that soldier patriots fight to preserve the freedom of speech that Carlson enjoys. “Our founders’ refusal to blindly follow their leader was what I was reflecting on this Fourth of July weekend, when some on the far right started attacking me for suggesting that all Americans should be heard, even those whose opinions differ from our own,” the senator wrote.
Addressing the Senate, Margaret Chase Smith said: “Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who, by our own words and acts, ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism —
“The right to criticize.
“The right to hold unpopular beliefs.
“The right to protest.
“The right of independent thought.”
Six male Republican senators signed Sen. Smith’s declaration. One of them was Wayne Morse, of Oregon. Three years later, Morse would leave the Republican Party to become an independent. In 1955, he became a Democrat.
Duckworth said that Americans should know “that attacks from self-serving, insecure men who can’t tell the difference between true patriotism and hateful nationalism will never diminish my love for this country — or my willingness to sacrifice for it so they don’t have to.”
Making reference to her legs that were lost in combat, the senator said: “These titanium legs don’t buckle.”
