When our family moved to Astoria in 1987, I had the opportunity to spend 30 days getting to know a bevy of Astorians and many others in Clatsop and Pacific counties before becoming editor of The Daily Astorian. My father gave me this option by delaying his retirement for a month.
Through many of those conversations, I heard there was a faction of Astorians who didn’t want to see change and would block such initiatives. I never found that group of obstructionists. What I found instead was inertia. Good ideas in this town had died for lack of a second.
In the years ahead, that inertia was challenged — and Astoria changed — for at least three reasons.
Newcomers arrived, with experience, connections and money. Men and women who had grown up in Astoria, went away, had success and returned with experience, connections and money. And the third reason was two of the city’s most consequential mayors — Edith Henningsgaard and Willis Van Dusen. Van Dusen was a native Astorian who was impatient for change. Also, there were two exceptionally talented and visionary city managers: Jim Flint and Paul Benoit.
Women and men who have moved to Astoria in the last decade are enjoying the fruits of what might be called the city’s decades of change. The outcomes of that rebirth included Mill Pond, the Astoria Riverwalk, the Liberty Theatre’s restoration and transformation to a performing arts center, the Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa, the Hotel Elliott restoration, the Astoria Aquatic Center, the new high school athletic facility at CMH Field, the cancer treatment center on the former Warren Field, the relatively new and enhanced Astoria Co+op, transformation of Astoria City Hall, the movement of Safeway’s store to a much enlarged footprint, restoration of the railroad station into the Barbey Maritime Center, the transformation of a net barn into the The Loft at the Red Building as well as school bonds that funded construction and renovation of Astoria’s school buildings.
None of these projects happened easily. Each one had its challenges, which steadfast constituencies pushed past.
Astoria’s biggest piece of unfinished business remains the Astoria Library. Over decades there have been architectural concepts for upgrading the building, as well as a proposal for a wholly new structure.
A nest egg for the library’s upgrade appeared with a bequest valued at about $620,000 from the family estate of former Astoria Mayor W.C. Logan. The library’s construction in 1967 was boosted by a $100,000 contribution from the Astor family. In inflation-adjusted currency, the size of the Astor’s gift today would be close to $1 million.
The Astoria architectural historian John Goodenberger will provide a more detailed history of the Astoria Library building’s gestation in a subsequent column.
The $8 million bond measure on the November ballot presents Astoria citizens with an excellent opportunity to make something happen again.
The underlying energy during Astoria’s decades of change was a drive to improve the town’s civic furniture and its services. When the town’s leaders were confronted with one more barrier, they frequently asked the question: “If not now, when?”
That is a useful lens for the current drive to improve the Astoria Library. If not now, when?
Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.