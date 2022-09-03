Astoria Library
Buy Now

A bond measure on the November ballot would help finance a renovation project at the Astoria Library.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

When our family moved to Astoria in 1987, I had the opportunity to spend 30 days getting to know a bevy of Astorians and many others in Clatsop and Pacific counties before becoming editor of The Daily Astorian. My father gave me this option by delaying his retirement for a month.

Through many of those conversations, I heard there was a faction of Astorians who didn’t want to see change and would block such initiatives. I never found that group of obstructionists. What I found instead was inertia. Good ideas in this town had died for lack of a second.

Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.

Tags