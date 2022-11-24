We and our communities of Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton would be much poorer without the nonprofit sector. These charitable organizations are a discrete element of our economy — spanning health care, social welfare, performing arts, youth athletics, historic preservation, arts and culture.
If you want to understand Clatsop County’s culture, fundraising events are an excellent window. In each of these occasions, you will observe an element of the county’s social fabric. And you will witness remarkable generosity.
The poster child of this phenomenon is the Knappa Schools Foundation dinner and auction. Held in the high school’s gymnasium, the event evokes the movie “Hoosiers” and Thornton Wilder’s play “Our Town.” From the ceiling hang banners proclaiming the Knappa High School basketball team’s dominance of state basketball over several years. As with “Our Town,” the community’s past and present are palpable.
The six-figure amount raised at each Knappa Schools Foundation auction speaks to the value the community puts on this school.
The McTavish Room of the Liberty Theatre was largely a gift of one of Knappa’s prime movers, Shawn Teevin. McTavish was the Teevin family’s name prior to emigrating from Canada. This events space was drawn together from an array of small offices that once looked out on Commercial Street from the second floor of the theater building. Artfully designed by Michelle Dieffenbach of Rickenbach Construction, the room has excellent acoustics.
The Liberty Theatre Gala began in the McTavish Room on the evening of Nov. 12. All nonprofit organizations live on new blood. If an organization is not continually replenished with new talent and enthusiasm, it will atrophy and die. The Liberty Theatre‘s new blood — as well as the nonprofit’s origins — were elegantly turned out. At the center of the room was a magnificent buffet created by chef Chris Holen.
This was the theater’s first in-person gala since the COVID-19 pandemic. Downstairs in the theater, the crowd was entertained by Israel Nebeker of Blind Pilot. The auction, led by Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director David Reid, raised some $250,000.
The emotional tug of the recent Clatsop Community College scholarship donor and recipient event was all about helping young people move into postsecondary education. Patriot Hall, the event’s setting, is a magnificently reappointed gymnasium building. The high ceilinged space was comfortable and impressive. This is one of Astoria’s best restorations. Overhead giant fans slowly turned. The basketball floor is shielded with carpet panels. The acoustics of the room are excellent.
My wife’s long nursing career drew us to the college reception. Her last employment was as an instructor in the college nursing program. At this reception, she enjoyed catching up with the college nursing education staff and talking with young nursing students.
At the end of a student’s nursing education, there is a pinning ceremony. It is especially emotional. My wife describes them as “three-hanky affairs.”
This scholarship event is all about the future — of helping build the next generation of human capital of this county.
Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.