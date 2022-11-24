Liberty Theatre
The Liberty Theatre benefits from fundraising.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

We and our communities of Astoria, Seaside and Warrenton would be much poorer without the nonprofit sector. These charitable organizations are a discrete element of our economy — spanning health care, social welfare, performing arts, youth athletics, historic preservation, arts and culture.

If you want to understand Clatsop County’s culture, fundraising events are an excellent window. In each of these occasions, you will observe an element of the county’s social fabric. And you will witness remarkable generosity.

Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.

