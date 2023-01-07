Guns

People protested against gun violence at a demonstration in Bend in 2018.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

For years, automobile accidents were the major cause of children’s deaths in the U.S. That has changed. In the most recent year of reporting, the leading cause of children’s deaths was gunshots, as The New York Times reported.

That alarming trend helps explain the shift in the discussion of firearms in America. Public alarm and disgust — well beyond Texas’s borders — was apparent following the killing of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde.

Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.

Tags