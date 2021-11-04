Learning to handle a loss is as important as how to appreciate a victory. Even the best hitters strike out many more times than they hit safely in baseball.
Humiliation and losses have the potential of defining the rest of our lives. Do they leave a scar that festers? Or do we respond with creativity?
David Brooks has written about “what a large role humiliation has played in American history.” In The New York Times in October, he describes the physiological trauma that comes from it. “The brutal feature of humiliation is that it gets inside you,” he wrote.
If you are familiar with Jackie Robinson’s story, you know he endured constant abuse as a groundbreaking Black player in Major League Baseball in the late 1940s and 1950s. It was essential to his mentor, Branch Rickey, that Robinson not take that bait — that he not respond to the haters. You also know that Robinson died young, at the age of 53. In the tellings of Robinson’s story that I have heard, there is a presumption that his years of being the object of racial hatred in ballparks took a physical toll.
Resilience is the word, which these days is applied to the capacity to come back from childhoods of impediments. Psychologists and educators are especially interested in men and women who move beyond poverty and abuse to lives of accomplishment.
Brooks describes it this way: “They responded to humiliation with creative action. Disdained at home, they turned their faces to the future.”
As I have unearthed the life of Oregon’s Richard Neuberger, discrimination and humiliation are unspoken elements of the late U.S. senator. I have found them in contemporaneous newspaper reports about the young man. It also appears in his letters and in interviews I did with his contemporaries.
At the University of Oregon, Neuberger disturbed the peace while editor of the Oregon Daily Emerald. He addressed the predicament of needy students at a time when the Great Depression had cut dormitory occupancy by half. He developed a financial plan, as well as an eating plan, for students in need.
These initiatives were resented by fraternity representatives in student government. One mean-spirited initiative took the shape of a resolution: “Be it resolved we the individual students in the University of Oregon, wish to contribute to a scholarship fund to aid Richard L. Neuberger to enroll in some distant Eastern college or university at his earliest convenience.” Tin cans were nailed up around the UO campus, beckoning contributions to “send Dickie” to another school.
Neuberger responded graciously, saying that these contributions should be given to students who needed the financial support. But the virulent undertone of this campus behavior was not lost on Maurice Sellin, who wrote in The Jewish Scribe that Neuberger had been “vilified, attacked, castigated and anathematized by bell, book and candle. If I may be permitted to coin a word, he was also antisemitized.”
The ultimate humiliation came when law school dean Wayne Morse flunked Neuberger in Morse’s criminal law course. Morse then called Neuberger’s parents to suggest that they were wasting their money on law school. Neuberger’s roommate, Steve Kahn, told me that Neuberger was “despondent.” Neuberger left the UO and never earned a degree.
Flunking out of college is dispiriting. Neuberger responded with creativity, by selling his first article to The New York Times. He followed that with nine more Times articles in the following year, as well as two to The Nation magazine. His phenomenal career as a magazine and newspaper journalist was well off the ground.
In examining a historical figure, we tend to look for accomplishment — as though success was an obvious outcome in their life. But every professional writer has his or her set of rejection letters. And the most successful often bear scars.
One of Neuberger’s most profound responses to setback was his 1959 Harper’s article: “When I Learned I Had Cancer.” This revelation appeared in an era when cancer was typically a dark secret, spoken about in hushed tones. In his confession, Neuberger did what first lady Betty Ford would do decades later by revealing her brush with breast cancer.
Aldous Huxley provided us with a useful perspective on how we might handle the darker sides of life: “Experience is not what happens to a man; it is what a man does with what happens to him.”