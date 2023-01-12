The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard in Eugene has scaled back since ownership changed hands.

 KLCC

News deserts are a big topic in our industry and a recurring theme in the national narrative about community newspapers.

Months ago, our chief operating officer, Heidi Wright, and I discussed Oregon’s news deserts with Steve Bass, president of Oregon Public Broadcasting. Bass wanted to talk about rural Oregon. Taking exception to Bass’s perspective, I asserted that Oregon’s biggest news desert was not east of the Cascades. It is in the heart of the Willamette Valley, in Eugene.

Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.

Tags