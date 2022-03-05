Oregonians are tired. Beat down. Ready for a break.
Over the past two years, workers have been asked to take on more during the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s taken a toll. Many are burnt out or have left jobs.
Keeping spirits up amid so much uncertainty is taxing.
It should come as no surprise then that optimism is in short supply for many Oregonians, according to a recent survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.
Of those surveyed, 53% said they are optimistic about this year, compared to about the same period in 2021 when 59% said they were somewhat or very optimistic.
Rural residents said they were less likely to believe the state is headed in the right direction.
The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center is an independent, nonpartisan group that has partnered with EO Media Group and Pamplin Media Group.
As the U.S. mourns the loss of nearly a million lives to COVID-19, it’s clear things won’t ever be the same.
But as we grieve these losses, we must find a path forward.
One way is to inspire each other.
Losing local luminaries like Skip Hauke, who owned a grocery store in Astoria and went on to run the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, leaves a sizable gap in local memory and leadership.
I can remember times as a child going to Hauke’s Sentry Market with my mother, always with an eye toward the store’s doughnuts.
While it’s important to mourn the loss of Hauke, we should also be inspired by the legacy he left behind.
His commitment, selflessness and good humor are what are most needed to help address some of the North Coast’s most pressing issues.
And there is no shortage of issues: from child care to housing and homelessness to mental health — these shortcomings in our community will take sustained, creative solutions.
But there are also gaps in other areas, too. Our local nonprofits, festivals and community groups need help.
Volunteering was one of the many things Hauke was known for. Some of his most impactful work was done when no one was looking, like doing dishes at the Astoria Senior Center during his lunch breaks.
Part of what makes moving on after two years of the pandemic so difficult is the variety of ways people’s lives have been impacted. The young and old have both endured losses.
Helping at a local school, animal shelter or visiting with elders at a care home are just some of the things people can do to strengthen the fabric of our community.
It’s also no secret some of the activities from the early days of the pandemic don’t carry the same joy.
No 1,000-word puzzle alone will take us out of this malaise.
Not seeing your friends and relatives for lengthy periods of time is hard.
I recently got to spend time with a friend who I hadn’t seen for a while. We walked part of the Fort to Sea Trail on a bright, blue-sky day. It was refreshing after so much time apart. We enjoy sharing each other’s company.
So do things that are invigorating. Inspiring. Call up a friend or relative. Check in on people.
The past two years have given those with the time ample opportunity to explore creative pursuits and learn new things — share them with someone.
It really is never too late to try something new. Take the Columbia River Symphony, for example. I grew up playing viola in the symphony when the membership was around a dozen people. It’s grown considerably since then. What I always enjoyed about it as a young musician was the camaraderie and chance to learn from the adults — some of which were also new to playing or had recently taken up their instruments again. It was inspiring.
It is this connection, of young and old, new and experienced, that will help us find solutions to today’s issues and transcend the challenges of the pandemic.
So who inspires you? Give them a shout. You might be surprised how much it means to them.
As athletes, musicians and professionals of all trades know — it’s not enough to just hope that something will improve or go right. It takes work. Hauke knew this. There is much for us to be optimistic about this year if we only have the strength to lift one another up with compassion, kindness and decency.