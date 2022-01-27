Many of the Christmas letters my wife and I received this holiday season contained an extra measure of drama or pain, largely born of COVID. I expect that was true for many who heard from friends they’d not seen for several months or a couple of years.
A recent holiday letter from Portland friends was about COVID distress. It also contained a personal narrative about the deterioration of Portland – the city’s riots and rampant homelessness.
Weeks prior to Christmas, we learned that a longtime business associate was moving his family out of Portland to a more rural location. Hearing gunshots were a factor in that decision.
At a Halloween dinner at an Astoria home, we met a couple who had left Portland for Astoria several months prior. They had become fatigued by the soundtrack of gunshots on a nightly basis. They love our town.
For many of us who have lived in Portland and known it for a very long time, it is as though the City of Roses has chosen to become the City of Riots. And so quickly.
As Oregon prepares to elect a new governor, what effect will Portland’s sudden decline have on that race?
We received a glimpse of that in Willamette Week’s interview with the independent candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson, published on Jan. 5. She described Portland as “an accelerating death spiral disaster.”
Johnson said that fear of crime was not confined to Portland. She also mentioned the small Eastern Oregon town of Elgin. When The Observer in La Grande checked that with Elgin’s mayor, she said the streets of her town were quite safe and that she enjoyed walking them at night.
It is a delicate trick to run against a city while also soliciting that city’s voters to join a campaign that feeds on disgust for their city. It’s a good bet that at least one candidate has engaged a polling firm to determine how Portlanders feel about their city.
Prior to leaving his columnist position at the New York Times, the prospective candidate for governor Nicholas Kristof wrote a column about Portland’s deterioration. He closed it with a touch of optimism, admonishing not to bet against Portland.
Beside using Portland’s deterioration as a foil, what can a prospective Oregon governor do when the city’s mayor lacks what it takes in this time of crisis. Watching Ted Wheeler – from state treasurer to Portland mayor – reminds me of a passage from President Lyndon Johnson’s biography. After Johnson extolled to House Speaker Sam Rayburn his thrall for the Ivy League degrees and brilliance of President John F. Kennedy’s Cabinet, Rayburn said that he’d prefer that at least one of these great intellects had run for county sheriff. For all of Wheeler’s academic accomplishment, he’s clearly lacking the emotional intelligence to grasp his appointment with history.
At some point, leadership of the city and the state must recognize in a cold-blooded way that the rioters are not out to reform Portland or any other place. They are out to destroy Portland.