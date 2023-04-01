Odd Fellows
Buy Now

The “carpenter gene” is crucial in communities interested in historic preservation.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

When asked about the origins of Astoria’s rebirth, I mention a factor that I call the “carpenter gene.”

For a town with building stock as old as ours, it’s essential that we attract people with the aptitude for construction and historic preservation.

Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group.

Tags