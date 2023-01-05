The ice storm and power outage on Dec. 23 challenged The Astorian.

This recent event reminded us of the five-day power outage The Daily Astorian experienced in December 2007. In what was called the Great Coastal Gale, winds of up to 147 mph knocked out the Bonneville Power Administration trunk lines and cell towers.

Steve Forrester, the former editor and publisher of The Astorian, is the president and CEO of EO Media Group. Patrick Webb is a former managing editor of The Astorian.

Tags