If you work aggressively as a columnist in Washington, D.C., people will come after your job.
Pacific Northwest senators went after my clients twice while I was a correspondent for regional newspapers from 1978 to 1987. For the columnist Drew Pearson, it happened all the time, over a career that spanned presidencies from Franklin Roosevelt to Richard Nixon.
Pearson was a multimedia journalist well before every newsroom required multiplatform reporting. He delivered a daily column from Washington to newspapers across the nation, and he broadcast weekly radio and television shows. His continental reach made him a powerful political force. On many occasions, he was also a political actor, trying to broker outcomes.
Donald Ritchie has written a compelling biography, titled “The Columnist: Leaks, Lies, and Libel in Drew Pearson’s Washington.” In this and another book, Ritchie has shown his readers that knowing how the Washington press corps works can be as interesting and revealing as knowing how Congress works — or in the present day, how Congress does not work. He is formerly the U.S. Senate historian.
While Pearson will be an unknown figure to many today, they might remember the name of his successor, Jack Anderson, and his weekly column in Parade magazine. The striking thing about both of these journalists is what you might call their ethical or religious underpinnings. In newsrooms today, we don’t expect to learn reporters’ religious backgrounds. But Pearson was a Quaker and Anderson a Mormon.
Among the values of this biography are its short, but detailed, histories of the McCarthy era, the dark side of the Eisenhower administration and Harry Truman’s beneficence to old friends.
Ritchie’s biography is rich with detail of Pearson’s dealings with the formidable FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. Pearson used Hoover and Hoover used Pearson to an extent well beyond how such relationships work today. After Pearson’s column carried unflattering coverage of the presidential spouse Bess Truman, Harry Truman gave the columnist an Oval Office scalding that Pearson said was the worst beating he’d taken.
Pearson’s aggressive tactics were precursors to successors such as Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein and Seymour Hersh. But the breadth of Pearson’s involvement in politics and government was beyond anything that would follow.
Both he and Anderson were witnesses at a congressional hearing. In his reckoning with U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, Pearson took a physical beating from the demagogic senator while in the cloakroom at Washington’s exclusive Sulgrave Club. During the Kennedy administration, Pearson and his wife traveled to Russia, where he interviewed Russian Premier Nikita Khrushchev. Upon his return, Pearson was invited to speak with CIA analysts about what he had learned behind the Iron Curtain. His enabling of Lyndon Johnson prompted the slur that he was “Lyndon’s lackey.”
The columnist maintained a large staff of legmen from the office of his Georgetown home. His wealth afforded him a farm on the banks of the Potomac. He made five-figure settlements in libel lawsuits.
Ritchie offers us a window on a phenomenon we’ll not likely see again. Nor will we see the eras that fostered Pearson’s empire of influence. But any journalist reading this biography will recognize the pressures that come with the job — then and now, on the national scene and in smaller markets across America.