Small, family-owned businesses are the economic and cultural heartbeat of small towns.
In this set of conversations, four proprietors of Astoria and Seaside enterprises talk about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses, how they have responded and their plans going forward.
• Karen Emmerling started Beach Books of Seaside 15 years ago.
• Pete Gimre’s family has owned the iconic Gimre’s Shoes in Astoria for 128 years.
• Saara Matthews purchased Finn Ware of Astoria 10 years ago.
• Jeff Newenhof’s family has owned and operated City Lumber for 75 years. Founded in 1904, it is Oregon’s oldest lumber yard.
Q: How is your business now – compared to when COVID-19 shut down the city?
Gimre: At one point, we were down 90%. A month ago, we did daily Facebook videos and it’s gotten traction with regulars and others, so that now I’m down 70%. I never thought I’d be so happy to be down 70%. Last week we were down 25%.
I’m seeing light at the end of the tunnel. At that initial point, I was helping people to come right to the door. I was helping limited customers. But it’s not a sustainable business model.
We had never sold off our website. In our industry, product return rates on sales are 30 to 40%. We’re not a big enough player to do online sales. Online sales is a whole different model than ‘sit and fit.’ And it’s a model I don’t want to do.
Emmerling: I took a look at March 15 through May 22, last year compared to this year. We are down just over 50%. I can attribute that we’re not down more to our social media. We’re out there on Instagram and Facebook. We’re getting a lot of website orders. We’re keeping busy. It has taken twice as much effort for us to get half the money.
I have five part-time employees. My payroll is probably higher than normal. With shipping and the phone ringing all the time and people coming to the door, we need more presence.
Newenhof: It is a strange question to answer. When covid shut things down, the first week or two sales dropped a lot. We were down 40% for two days in a row. I thought I would have to let people go. Our family’s proudest legacy is that we’ve never let people go for lack of work. All of a sudden, things went crazy. Transactions are way up. Sales revenue were about the same, because Washington state did not let contractors work initially.
When things first shut down, I took one cash register out of service. But when business picked back up, we couldn’t get people out of the store fast enough to maintain social distancing. We put up sneeze guards and used that second cash register.
Matthews: I think it’s about the same. I haven’t officially opened. I get people knocking at the door. I get some phone orders. I think I’m down 90% for sales. I couldn’t make it if this continued.
Some people locally have made an effort to buy from me. I really appreciate that. I’ve gotten some random orders from Facebook. Some new customers have come from our website. But I have to say that this is the silver lining. If I had not been shut down, I wouldn’t have time to work on the website. That has been a blessing — a good thing out of this.
Q: Did you apply for the federal PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) money?
Emmerling: I got a PPP. I applied for an EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loan) and have not heard from that. Seaside gave some grants that were really beneficial. We got money from a fund created by a support group that has helped booksellers with disaster grants. It’s called Save Indie Bookstores. It is funded by James Patterson, the author of hundreds of books. Most are mysteries. Every year he gives money to librarians as a bonus. He gives away hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.
Newenhof: No. Business has been so good we don’t really need it. Our balance sheet is strong. Let someone else who needs it get it.
Matthews: I applied for the EIDL, small-business thing. I did get a small grant for that. I tried for PPP, but my bank already had filled its quota. The more I read about the PPP, the more cautious I was.
Gimre: We applied for PPP. Kudos to Jack Ficken at Lewis & Clark Bank. He walked us through the process and got us the funds that have helped with payroll, rent and utilities. It has helped, because the shutdown couldn’t have come at a worse time, because we’d just got in a good share of our spring merchandise. You’ve got 30 to 60 days to pay for it. I called each and every one of the manufacturers, and I was successful in 99% of the time in getting a delay.
It has been a pretty tough deal to go through, but we are going to make it.
Q: Karen, is there a particular book title that’s your biggest seller?
Emmerling: We’re doing a lot of special orders that we don’t have in stock. We’ve sold a lot of Glennon Doyle’s book ‘Untamed.’” It’s kind of an empowerment book. A lot of people are looking at reflective titles — for changes in their life and how they want to come back from this. And Doyle has a big social media presence. It was an Oprah book. She’s gotten lot of publicity in this time.
Q: Where are your orders coming from?
Emmerling: They’re coming from all over. We’re doing a lot of shipping to Florida, to New York. That’s really because of Instagram. We’ve been good at connecting with people and giving good service. We try to make it a personal experience. We’re also doing virtual shopping, doing a lot of shopping tours of the store. Our windows are full of ideas.
Q: What are your plans for recovery?
Gimre: There is nothing in the playbook that says how to recover from a worldwide pandemic. I don’t know the right way except giving your all and having the confidence to do it. You’re only going as far as you want it to go.
When we’re recovered it might look a little different and be a little different. But it will be the same welcoming feeling of walking into Gimre’s Shoes.
Newenhof: The pessimist in me worries that when it opens up, people will have their projects done. I don’t know if people have the money for multiple projects in the year.
Emmerling: Our plan is to try opening to a limited number of people starting June 8. We’re still awaiting our plexiglass screen. We’ll be making changes in configuration of the store, to allow for better distancing.
This will push us in new directions. I know there are a number of bookstores in Oregon that are not planning to open in the summer. We will give it a try. I miss seeing people. We may try to do some virtual events. I don’t know how soon we’ll be able to do a lunch in the loft. We may try to do them virtually.
Matthews: I don’t know. I hope to open to somewhat normal hours in the next week or so. But I’m worried about the long-term effect, because we are such a tourist place. I rely on foot traffic. People want to walk in and touch my stuff. I’m concerned going into the holidays. That’s our biggest time. In my head it will take two years to get to some normal.
We have a little store in Portland that we’ve had for about a year and a half, and I’m worried about that. We get customers from an adjacent restaurant there. Everything keeps changing daily. Astoria is this rough-and-tough place, but I’m worried about Astoria.
Q: Has anything surprised you?
Emmerling: Just the amount of support we’ve gotten from buyers all over the country. It surprised me it’s been as widespread. We’ve just taken on a big project for a company called Simply Recipes. They decided to do a summer book club. We got connected with them through my son’s mother-in-law. We are doing their fulfillment. That’s just started. I think it will be efficient once we get the system set up.
Gimre: On April 16, I did a Facebook rant on the SBA (Small Business Administration) — that loans were going to large enterprises. It ended up on the front page of CNN’s webpage on April 27. The phone was ringing nonstop. Callers said: ‘I don’t know you. I want to support you. I just want to order some shoes.’ Those two days were phenomenal for any time of the year. I had fun doing it, because I had been sitting on my butt.
Q: Pete, has the longevity of your family ownership given you a perspective on dealing with this crisis?
Gimre: Not only did my grandfather, Sven, lose his first family. He lost the store in the Astoria fire. He went through the Depression. My dad and his brother left for World War II. If Sven went through all that, I can handle a two-month disruption. I’m not going to sit here and feel sorry for myself.
