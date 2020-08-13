When our family arrived in Astoria in 1987, we had two children in tow — ages 4 and 18 months. Not surprisingly, child care was the topic of the first three-part series The Daily Astorian produced after I became editor.
When our chief operating officer, sitting in Salem, saw the series, he said: “I see something has changed at the Astorian.”
Our perceptions and our choices stem largely from our stage and situation in life. Day care was not top of mind for my father, who was in his 70s when he retired as editor. But for my wife and me, that need was in first place.
In 1991, Doug Thompson joined the Astoria City Council at the age of 40. He brought new perspectives and enthusiasm.
Thompson was a champion of the predecessor of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association. At Thompson’s urging, the city did what was called the Tenth Street project — a demonstration of how street trees and curbing enhance a streetscape. He also promoted the Sixth Street project, which involved repurposing the former Bumble Bee Seafoods headquarters building.
Former City Manager Paul Benoit remembers Thompson’s pivotal role in development of the Smith Point roundabout. Without Thompson’s pushing, said Benoit, the Oregon Department of Transportation would have installed a traffic signal.
Also in the 1990s, a young woman named Jan Fletcher was elected to the City Council. Thompson remembers that, “She was a pretty strong voice for women, young families with both parents working outside the home, small businesses and early work-from-home technologies.”
At 33, Dirk Rohne joined the Clatsop Community College Board of Directors. Subsequently, he served on the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners and now the Port of Astoria Commission. In each of these roles, Rohne has been a game changer.
Another younger face in local government — Mayor Henry Balensifer of Warrenton — has brought a fresh perspective to the future of that city.
I thought of Thompson and Fletcher especially after reading about Jessamyn Grace West’s decision not to run for election to the City Council seat to which she was appointed in 2019. In choosing West, who is 43, city councilors were impressed with her background, and they sought a younger perspective.
West’s decision not to compete for a full term is understandable. Being a city councilor is time consuming and a major responsibility. West has two other jobs.
No one comes fully equipped for the task of becoming a public person and a policymaker. Many of us were heartened by West’s appointment to the council, and we would have enjoyed seeing her grow in the job.
There are many reasons for Astoria’s remarkable comeback. At the top of the list have been new blood and young blood that have brought an infusion of energy and new ideas.
