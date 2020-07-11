Most Popular
Articles
- A surprise Fourth of July fireworks show marks holiday in Astoria
- Warrenton Deep Sea closes, surprising staff and customers
- Astoria extends virus emergency by two months
- Everyday People: Woman keeps her son’s memory alive
- New bake shop and market opens in Astoria
- Gospel tent gathering planned in Astoria amid virus restrictions
- New virus cases include parks worker in Seaside
- Astoria man dies in motorcycle crash
- County reports new coronavirus case
- Oregon Health Authority will conduct contact tracing in Pacific Seafood virus case
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Masks required in county starting July 1 to control virus (7)
- Warrenton police officer placed on leave after reports he mocked Floyd's death (6)
- Astoria police chief addresses defund movement, use of force concerns (6)
- Seaside city councilor challenges government response to the coronavirus (4)
- New mental health center opens in Astoria (3)
- Under pressure from virus, schools plan a placeholder year (3)
- Everyday People: Seaside man finds meaning in Vietnam memorial (2)
- Sunset Lake RV park reaches settlement with former tenant (2)
- Letter: Taking note (2)
- Guest Column: Fight racism wherever we find it (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.