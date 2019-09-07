Editorial Cartoon: Bernie Panders 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeevin Bros. project could bring new economic life to WestportRiver cruise companies spar over lease at 17th Street DockBusinessman buys former pot processing siteAstoria advances restrictions on riverfront developmentLawsuit filed against county mental health agencyEveryday People: New instructor given keys to automotive program in WarrentonPort Commission gives Isom inside track to lead agencySchools invest to keep students coming backInternational ocean rower trains in Oregon for Pacific questDeaths: Sept. 3, 2019 Images Videos CommentedObituary: Gerald 'Peanut' Coulombe (3)Our View: Salvage Chief could help save our region (1)Guest Column: Grocery Outlet would bring jobs (1)Social Security scams targeting Oregonians (1)Student project adds solar power to Warrenton High School (1)Letter: Already too late? (1)Doughnuts return to Astoria (1)Editor's Notebook: A reluctant farewell to Astoria (1)Letter: Hatred the new norm? (1)Obituary: John Elmer Piukkula (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.