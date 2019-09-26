Editorial cartoon: Birds 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Get breaking news! Download the App Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPort's cruise ship marketer faces ethics violationsCruise ship season peaks in AstoriaWarrenton teacher resigns after incident with studentKnappa students struggle on state assessmentsDowntown march backs nurses at Columbia MemorialOdd Fellows Building in nationwide grant competitionJ.E. McAmis lands South Jetty repair contractDeaths: Sept. 19, 2019Task force to address growing need for child careObituary: Leanne Wheeler Boles Images Videos CommentedObituary: Mary Lathrop Peterson (3)Friends remember former Astoria police chief (1)Guest Column: Grocery Outlet would bring jobs (1)Obituary: Janice P. Tarr (1)Editorial Cartoon: Bernie Panders (1)Astoria searches for balance on hotels (1)Essay contest deadline is Oct. 7 (1)Astoria police focus on traffic safety Tuesday (1)Our View: An embarrassment and a liability (1)Mitchell calls foul on recall effort against her (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.