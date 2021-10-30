Editorial Cartoon: Elf on an empty shelf Oct 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Lisa StevensonObituary: Tom StevensonFilm crew shoots independent movie in Astoria featuring 'Star Wars' actressAstoria day care to close prekindergarten classroomState regulators rushing to catch up on market squid fisheryDeaths: Oct. 26, 2021Deaths: Oct. 28, 2021Pandemic weighs on school nursesCounty commissioners vote to remove planning commissioner after criticism over directionDeaths: Oct. 21, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.