Editorial Cartoon: Mowing down the Tongass 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Get breaking news! Download the App Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPeter Pan Market owners find buyerWarrenton fire chief resigns amid state investigationKnappa woman sentenced for arson and attempted murderRiver views, property rights compete in downtown AstoriaOregon Film Trail marks iconic Ecola State Park movie scenesCannon Beach fire chief to retireState Rep. Mitchell donates a kidneyColumbia Memorial Hospital, nurses reach new contractDeaths: Oct. 17, 2019Port of Astoria to repair marinas Images Videos CommentedHomeless liaison could coordinate county's approach (4)Astoria Library renovations could require more public money (3)Obituary: Linus H. Seger (2)Guest Column: Our present and future remain mired in the past (2)State Rep. Mitchell donates a kidney (1)Obituary: Jasmine Simonson (1)Shooting Stars working with the state to stay open (1)Obituary: Steven Jay Corder (1)Letter: Disheartened (1)Behind the News: 'I did my due diligence' (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.