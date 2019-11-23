Editorial Cartoon: Pardoning the turkey 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGroup seeks bathrooms for all in AstoriaObituary: Holly Mae CoontzAstoria Ferry project in 'hold-steady pattern'Counties win $1 billion timber suitClatsop County counsel to step down after 25 yearsLiberty Theatre Gala exceeds fundraising goalComcomly canoe platform fixed at Astoria ColumnLocal bodybuilders place in competitionObituary: Richard 'Dick' QuigleyObituary: Cheryl Anne Long Images Videos CommentedObituary: Richard 'Dick' Quigley (7)Cove Beach property owners call moratorium into question (7)Obituary: Rosetta Marie Egbert (4)Group seeks bathrooms for all in Astoria (3)Cannon Beach looks to contain horse manure downtown (3)Our View: Save oyster growing on Willapa Bay (3)Astoria Ferry project in 'hold-steady pattern' (2)Counties win $1 billion timber suit (2)Guest Column: Bill could harm air ambulance service (2)County will remove old docks (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.