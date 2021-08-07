Editorial Cartoon: Tug O' Wear Aug 7, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHistoric Gimre's Shoes changes handsAstoria police survey shows concerns about homelessnessEleventh virus death reported for countyFactors converge to make crab scarce on the North CoastVirus cases surge across OregonSwap meet for collectors planned for AstoriaDeaths: Aug. 3, 2021Deaths: July 31, 2021New mask guidance greeted with frustrationObituary: Flora Mae Chan Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.