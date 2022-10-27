Housing, homelessness, education, mental health and drug and alcohol abuse were problems in Oregon before the coronavirus pandemic.
In the 2 1/2 years that the pandemic disrupted businesses and schools and tore at the state’s social fabric, these problems worsened, not only in Portland and other large cities, but in rural communities like the North Coast.
Early this year, DHM Research found that 54% of Oregonians surveyed believed the state was on the wrong track. In a poll released this month in partnership with The Oregonian, a near-record share of Portlanders thought their city was on the wrong track, a bellwether for the mood of the state.
This air of pessimism about Oregon’s direction has clouded the campaign for governor in the November election.
Democrats have long been in control in Salem, so they should have to answer for the lack of progress on our policy challenges and for the state’s response to the pandemic. But it is too simplistic to draw a bright line of blame. It is even more naive to excuse Republicans. The GOP is the minority for a reason — many of their ideas do not reflect the views of a majority of Oregonians.
The three contenders for governor have all held significant power in Salem, so they, too, cannot distance themselves from responsibility.
Tina Kotek, the Democrat, was the longest-serving state House speaker. Christine Drazan, the Republican, was the state House minority leader and a former top legislative aide. Betsy Johnson, the independent, served in the Legislature for two decades and was the former co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee.
Splitting the vote three ways means the next governor could be elected with a plurality, a weak hand to take to Salem or claim as a mandate. Polls released over the past several weeks show Drazan with a slight edge over Kotek and Johnson trailing.
Given this practical choice, we endorse Kotek.
Elected in 2006, Kotek, whose background is as an advocate for children and food banks, led the House as speaker for nine years before stepping down to run for governor.
The skill set required to take — and maintain — power in a chamber where everyone else wants it does not always translate well outside the Capitol. Kotek has not been particularly convincing during the campaign at explaining her strengths or defending her party’s record in leadership.
But Kotek has proven capable of brokering legislation with statewide impact. She has helped raise the minimum wage, protect abortion rights, use a corporate activity tax to boost spending on public schools, require cities to allow more multifamily housing and convert hotels to shelters for the homeless.
Kotek is a progressive on issues around climate change, labor and criminal justice — Johnson got it right when she called her “more Kate Brown than Kate Brown” — but she appears tougher and more adept than the Democratic governor at the kind of negotiations that can produce breakthroughs. Despite her ties to labor unions, for example, she helped push through reforms to the Public Employees Retirement System.
In endorsement interviews with Pamplin Media Group, which The Astorian observed as part of a collaboration, Kotek was the most prepared and detailed on policy.
For us, though, this was a complicated choice.
Johnson was our region’s voice in Salem for two decades. We consider her approach a model we hope our new legislators follow. The former Democrat — and, at one time earlier in her life, Republican — was an effective advocate for individual constituents, local governments and business interests.
Johnson could be blunt and intimidating, but she did the work necessary over the years to build leverage at the Capitol. She was also willing to lend her influence to help raise money for local causes and nonprofits.
On our Opinion page, we have made it clear for many years that we strongly disagree with Johnson on gun control and, more recently, steps that Oregon should take to confront climate change.
These differences have been magnified during her independent campaign for governor.
After the mass shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school in May, Johnson, who has a long record of opposing gun control, said she would consider stronger background checks and raising the age to buy some types of guns.
But Johnson opposes Measure 114, which would require a permit from law enforcement, safety training and a background check before a gun purchase. The measure would also ban ammunition magazines more than 10 rounds.
Johnson fought against the Democrats’ cap-and-trade legislation to combat climate change, describing it as a threat to industry and jobs, including at the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill, one of Clatsop County’s largest employers. While we shared concerns that the potential for higher fuel prices from the legislation would have had a disproportionate impact on rural areas, we embraced a revised version as an important step forward.
After the legislation died, Gov. Brown signed an executive order that directed state agencies to take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
Johnson told Oregon Public Broadcasting she would “rescind that order in a heartbeat.”
We have also been troubled by the way Johnson has used the homelessness crisis in Portland in her campaign advertisements and taunted Kotek as “Tent City Tina.”
Clatsop County — in the heart of Johnson’s former Senate District 16 — has had among the highest per capita rates of homelessness in Oregon. Astoria and Seaside, in particular, have struggled to cope with pressures around homeless camping and problematic behavior.
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision recognizing a constitutional right to abortion, Johnson described abortion as a fundamental right and told Oregon Public Broadcasting that she left the Republican Party over the issue many years ago.
With polls indicating that Johnson could draw more Democrats from Kotek than Republicans from Drazan, her presence in the race could help Drazan — who opposes abortion rights — become the first Republican governor elected in Oregon in 40 years.