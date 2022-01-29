It came off as a little gimmicky 10 years ago when Washington state and Oregon environmental agencies began promoting king tides as a preview of the potential impacts of sea-level rise. It’s starting to feel more legitimate following January’s widespread flooding around the mouth of the Columbia River and Willapa Bay.
Damaging dozens of homes — some severely — these floods were caused by heavy rain, high midwinter tides, melting high-country snow and building in low-lying areas. This is a moderate La Niña year, a climatic pattern known for causing wetter-than-usual winters in the Pacific Northwest.
Such combinations aren’t terrifically unusual. While there have been some exceptionally wet days, our overall precipitation this winter is falling within historic norms. It’s been rainy but not apocalyptically so, and bright sun these past several days is a reminder why so many of us prefer the coast to dank and gray Puget Sound.
Climate scientists are quick to accurately point out that one episode of flooding has little if anything to do with the still-slow increase in the volume of the ocean — which has long been offset in this vicinity by the Juan de Fuca tectonic plate pushing under and uplifting our coastline.
Even so, floods in neighborhoods from Raymond to Warrenton to Seaside are instructive when it comes to land use planning, facility siting and other issues that go to the heart of acknowledging that things will be changing and we need to adjust. The sooner we get to it, the more likely it is that communities and families will be able to cope longer and find ways to live with rising water.
Although every flood-prone neighborhood, street and highway has unique characteristics that will have to be remedied by careful engineering, it’s possible to perceive some broad themes.
Many communities on the Pacific Northwest coast are built on sediment deposits carried downstream by the Columbia and smaller rivers. Places like Long Beach, Seaview, Surfside and Seaside are low in elevation with high winter water tables. Although they are laced with a combination of drainage canals, wetlands and pumping stations, there are situations when the flood-control infrastructure just can’t keep up. It’s time to look at all these provisions again to see what improvements are needed.
New construction in flood-prone areas should be discouraged. If it is permitted, it would be smart to plan for flooding by elevating structures so water can rise underneath without compromising living areas and utilities. It may be necessary to expensively raise some existing homes.
Every landowner must carefully consider how modifications could affect neighbors — the time when it was considered acceptable to fill and raise the ground level of entire building sites is long past. Preserving wetlands can seem like an expensive nuisance, until your property floods because someone thoughtlessly filled one in.
It’s a tall order getting streets, sewer and water systems, highways and vital public buildings out of harm’s way. As a pragmatic matter, finances will dictate waiting until many of these assets are worn out or unusable before they are replaced or redesigned. But where there are high and dry alternate sites, facilities should be gradually shifted to them. As a stopgap, high-capacity portable pumps might keep some local streets passable — an investment that more frequent flooding may justify.
Only time will reveal exactly how — or if — we can manage to adapt to higher water. It’s crucial that local elected leaders and agency heads learn to be adept at communicating to the public about how to prepare for long-term flood risks, and about disaster response when floods happen.
Adaptation and gradual retreat will be a persistent theme for coastal residents worldwide in the coming decades. There will be intelligent, cost-effective responses. Let’s make sure the Pacific Northwest is among the smart ones.