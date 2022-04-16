The Astoria City Council made a reasonable calculation this month in backing away from a workforce housing project at Heritage Square.
The city and Edlen & Co., a Portland-based developer, did not have enough public support to withstand the inevitable complications of launching a project of this size downtown.
Even if the City Council reconciled the estimated $37.8 million cost and the developer obtained low-income housing tax credits and other government assistance, the project would have gone before the Historic Landmarks Commission in the shadow of the November election.
With vocal objections from a divided community and a new mayor and two new city councilors on the way, the project would likely have been one loose thread away from unraveling at any moment.
In our view, though, this was a loss for Astoria.
Edlen & Co.’s concept of workforce housing for lower-wage workers and supportive housing for people struggling with mental illness and drug and alcohol abuse would have helped the city respond to critical needs.
The project was the first tangible opportunity to redevelop Heritage Square since 2016, when the City Council voted 3 to 2 against a new library with the potential for housing that would have likely required bond financing.
While the estimated cost of the project was substantial, it was not exorbitant, especially given the frustrating history of the block.
In a public-private partnership, Edlen & Co. wanted the city to transfer the land for free, contribute $2.2 million in gap funding through urban renewal money and offer property tax abatement for 60 years.
Last fall, the city had identified these possible funding tools — although not the specific amounts — as part of a potential deal structure when it asked developers for proposals at Heritage Square. From the start, the city was aware it was likely going to have to participate directly in financing to help defray an expensive and complicated redevelopment.
We hope the end of the workforce housing project will lead to an honest reassessment about what is possible at Heritage Square.
The city acquired the former Safeway property two decades ago. The foundation of the market collapsed after heavy rains in 2010. The Garden of Surging Waves was completed in 2014. The library project was rejected in 2016. The City Council made housing a goal in 2017.
At no point in all these years has a private developer stepped forward with a credible free-market solution. No philanthropist has offered to help underwrite a plaza or amphitheater.
Before embarking on another idea, the City Council should make clear how much public money the city is willing to invest to avoid the wishful thinking and sticker shock that clouded discussions over the library and workforce housing projects.
We also hope people reflect on the kind of policy debates the city should have going forward.
Heritage Square involves city property, so everyone should have a say.
We do not believe people need to be well-versed in community development, housing or social services to have opinions. We respect people who simply did not like Edlen & Co.’s concept or did not want the project downtown.
But we do not respect people who spread misinformation and engage in fear-mongering. This was not punching up at City Hall or an out-of-town developer. This was punching down at the expense of some of the most financially vulnerable people in our community.
We have described the empty pit at Heritage Square as a symbol of the lack of urgency in Astoria redevelopment.
Maybe it’s fitting that it stays empty a little while longer — an emblem of our ugly side.