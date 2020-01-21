Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorates a remarkable American life. It also reminds us of a transformational moment in recent American history. The federal holiday is especially full of meaning at a time when American politics have deteriorated on the matter of race.
Racism is always with us. The question is what our leaders do with it. The South during the 1950s and ‘60s was marked by a set of Jim Crow laws that codified racial segregation. Through a set of poll taxes and other barriers, blacks were intimidated away from registering to vote. There was also a virulent culture of lynching.
Dr. King rose above this and focused on what was possible to make America a better place.
The movement that he led caused changes that made life better for African Americans. He also liberated the South from a debilitating way of life. Though large parts of it are still less successful than the U.S. as a whole, desegregation, voting rights and other initiatives partially weaned Southerners of all races from a crippling adherence to outmoded economic and social patterns.
There was a backlash to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which King’s movement inspired. Oregon State University political scientist Bill Lunch discovered it during interviews he did with an Oregon Republican right-wing splinter group in 1986. One of the group’s adherents’ dominant motivations was repeal of the Civil Rights Act, as it pertained to the advancement of blacks as well as women.
In his rise to power and as president, Donald Trump has appealed to those resentments.
America crossed an important line in 1964. We began rejecting the politics of racial division and set course for a future where every child can aspire to greatness.
There is a biblical aspect to that liberation. There is also a psychological side. Living without hate is healthier than carrying it around with you.
The important historical comparison is between Trump and President Lyndon Johnson. The most interesting historical characters are those who move beyond the bounds of the culture that spawned them. When Johnson in December 1963 told a joint session of Congress that he wanted a civil rights bill, he rose above being a member of the Southern bloc, in which he had toed the line on civil rights. He closed that speech with a line borrowed from the civil rights movement. “We shall overcome,” he said.
Johnson found the vision and courage to move beyond the world of Jim Crow politics in which he had risen. Many other Southern leaders lacked his moral clarity. Johnson observed in 1964 that any time a Southern politician felt threatened, he would resort to vilifying African Americans with a spiteful litany about the purported misdeeds of the “nigra, nigra, nigra.”
The language of mainstream racism tends to be more subtle now. But we find ourselves in an era of concerted efforts that seek to undercut African American political empowerment via gerrymandering, manipulation of voter rolls and other underhanded strategies.
Some even fear a rollback of Brown vs. Board of Education, the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision that ended state-sanctioned racial segregation in public schools. Although a clearcut repudiation isn’t likely — even Trump appointee Brett Kavanaugh calls it “inspirational” and “the single greatest moment in Supreme Court history” — there is a risk that its safeguards face erosion from Trump appointees to lower-level federal judgeships. Some of these appointees have signaled ambivalence by refusing to say during confirmation hearings that they consider it to have been correctly decided. Their decisions will be governed by Supreme Court precedent, but there is danger of much mischief at the margins.
With his appeals to white nationalism, President Trump generates concern about the future of aspiring to racial equality. His chaotic speeches at campaign rallies feed our nation’s most corrosive, worst and base instincts. He makes it difficult to believe his disavowals of racism. Pandering for the sake of power, he gives voice to dark undercurrents in American society that most of us hoped lingered only in forgotten backwaters, if at all.
This throwback to wicked times will not long prevail. We are not going back to a nation where bigotry is set in statute.
The truth is that American blacks will not return to servility, nor will women become passive, nor will gays return to the closet. Those trains have been out of the station and down the tracks for a long time.
There is a reason why the memory of Dr. King matters and why Johnson mattered. They rose above the world into which they were born. Their dreams are our true future. So far, Trump has missed that opportunity.
