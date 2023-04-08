Ballot box
A state Senate resolution condemned violence and threats against election workers.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

The Oregon Legislature has voted to condemn violence and threats against election workers.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 1 describes the unrelenting false information from domestic and foreign sources during the 2020 and 2022 elections that fueled extremists who targeted secretaries of state, state election directors and local election officials and workers.

