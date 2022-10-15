Election 2022

Voters on the North Coast have the task of choosing new representatives in the state Legislature in the November election.

State Senate District 16 extends west from Portland and covers the northwest portion of the state. House District 32, redrawn after the census, now covers Clatskanie to the east and more of Tillamook County to the south.

Melissa Busch

Melissa Busch
Logan Laity

Logan Laity

Tags