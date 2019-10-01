After the party, Jane Sweet has a lot of cleaning up to do.
Sweet is Warrenton’s harbormaster. And her latest project is to maintain and improve the Hammond Marina.
It’s a substantial challenge, but one she and the city’s leaders have been wanting for many years.
The important facility has always been a key element of the community’s economic prosperity, not just during the bustling Buoy 10 salmon season, but year-round. However, it hasn’t been dredged in more than a decade, which means about half its 180 slips aren’t regularly available for use by boaters.
Behind the scenes, a series of leaders have been working to restore ownership to what many consider its rightful place. Inevitably, changes in personnel and the often snail’s-pace progress of federal bureaucracy has meant everyone has been waiting a while.
Along the way, the city missed out on an Oregon Marine Board grant to help dredge the marina, a project estimated at $1.3 million, in part because it lacked ownership.
That criteria changed — hence the reason for a party — when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers handed over the marina keys to the city Wednesday.
It was a day for celebrations, best summed up by buoyant Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer.
“The marina has historically been the lifeblood of the Hammond heritage district, and I believe with a vision, investment and a streamlined development process, we can revitalize this area to its former glory and more,” he said.
The basin is a key landmark with a storied history. It was designed way back in the 1940s, then transferred to the Army Corps in 1954 to help with that agency’s crucial maintenance of the mouth of the Columbia River. The old city of Hammond managed it for decades, with Warrenton taking over in 1991.
Congress approved a transfer of ownership a short while ago, but the i’s needed to be dotted, the t’s crossed. The trust between officials involved in this careful process was very evident.
While all this was happening, a city task force offered four accompanying recommendations:
• expand campgrounds nearby
• improve Seafarers Park
• build a public fishing pier
• create more event space.
Those will go hand in hand with waterfront enhancements.
It is worth mentioning the other pleasing element. That is a commitment, voiced by Balensifer at the ceremonial handover, that the design of new developments at the pier will fit in with surrounding historical architecture.
That’s a cause we have long championed — and frankly one where some communities have fallen short on past projects.
For Sweet, it will be a day-to-day challenge to move things forward now the city has responsibility for maintaining the channel, dredging the marina and repairing the docks.
Her expanded workload on behalf of the community is proof that perseverance pays off. And it is one more sign that Warrenton is charting a positive course for a brighter future.
