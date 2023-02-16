The Astorian
A bill in Salem would help sustain local news.

 Joshua Bessex/The Astorian

Stand close enough to a waterfall and you can be drowned in a kind of silence. Your children could be yelling. Your dog could be barking. But you may not pick any of that up.

That can be what it’s like when local newspapers go away. The school board still meets and makes decisions about how your children are educated. The city government still meets and decides how your taxes are spent. The judges at the courthouse still make decisions that may take away a person’s freedom. You are much less likely to know.

