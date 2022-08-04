Marketing

The ‘Oyster Crew’ — Dan Findley, Bill Coffin and John Ducharme — kept the seafood coming at a local festival. Taylor Shellfish donated 1,800 oysters.

 Chinook Observer

Most experts would agree that the worst marketing plan ever is this: “Our product is pretty much the same as everyone else’s.”

Yet, for many farmers, ranchers and fishermen, that may well be their marketing plan — or lack thereof. Seafood, crops and livestock are often marketed en masse with little or no differentiation from others.

