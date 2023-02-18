FisherPoets
Buy Now

A working waterfront is inspiration for colorful art and creative images. The authenticity of the FisherPoets Gathering has been its strongest draw, an opportunity for the fishing community to enjoy a reunion, celebrating their lifestyle amid creative entertainment.

 Patrick Webb/For The Astorian

The annual FisherPoets Gathering is back — in person.

That’s after a cautious two years in which the weekend of music, poetry and talk switched to Zoom for safe, online entertainment during the worst phase of coronavirus health concerns.

Tags