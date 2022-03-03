Thanks to ongoing efforts in Willapa Bay and an informative Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife webinar last month, it has become apparent that invasive European green crab are an enormous threat to the ecology and economics of the Washington state coast.
As explored in recent Chinook Observer news coverage, these small and voracious crab that are native to the northeast Atlantic Ocean and the Baltic Sea are running amok in the Pacific Northwest. They are a particular threat to Manila clams and similar species that have become a major cash crop in Willapa Bay. Mature oyster shells are generally too hard for the crab to crack. Willapa, Grays Harbor and Makah tribal waters are all considered “hot spots” for the crab invasion.
A survey last year along the north shore of the Columbia River estuary found no green crab there — it may be exposed to too much fresh water for them — but two were found at Waikiki in Cape Disappointment State Park, which might present a future worry for lovers of razor clams.
Although there’s some crossover, green crab tend to occupy somewhat different water depths than Dungeness. But crab all eat one another’s young, and their own, so having an abundant new species in local waters seems likely to eventually impact all native crab.
The East Coast, Australia, South Africa and other places are already in the throes of trying to limit green crab damage, with only limited success. Partly because of the need to avoid accidentally killing desirable species, most control mechanisms have significant drawbacks. Physically trapping the green crab seems to be the best of several bad options, but requires labor-intensive ongoing efforts.
In 12 days trapping through Feb. 20, one Willapa shellfish grower caught 1,100 green crab, with no appreciable drop-off from one day to the next. And as discussed during the Department of Fish and Wildlife webinar, an ambitious trapping campaign in a small California estuary resulted the next year in an explosion in the green crab population — taking out the adults in effect removed the apex predators and allowed many more young crab to survive to adulthood.
Hope is not lost. Washington state is somewhat belatedly throwing money at the problem and may come up with strategies other places have not. It remains important to the West Coast as a whole to more carefully regulate ballast-water discharges and other vectors that spread invasive species. For example, a slightly more cold-tolerant version of green crab — not yet found on this coast — could colonize far to the north if they gain a foothold.
Invasive species are one of the disastrous themes of our time. Some, like the spartina grass that once threatened to turn Willapa Bay into a vast monoculture meadow, have been successfully curtailed. But the time is fast arriving when we won’t be talking about individual species but about entire “migrating menageries” — entire suites of living things that are inevitably shifting into our local habitats as our world’s climatic zones shift around.
Instead of individual incursions, we may need to find ways to manage whole diverse armies of invaders.
This doesn’t mean we should give in or lose hope about preserving native species, but it may be a better approach to the challenges we face this century.