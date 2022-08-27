Tourist No. 2
The Tourist No. 2 capsized in late July at a dock near the Sixth Street viewing platform.

 Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

The Tourist No. 2 was worth trying to save.

Built nearly a century ago, the historic, wooden-hulled ferry took passengers and vehicles across the Columbia River between Astoria and Washington state before the Astoria Bridge opened in 1966.

