Ilwaco

An aerial view of the reservoir at Bear Ridge Community Forest.

Blessed as we are with an abundance of pure Pacific Ocean rain each year, water quality is seldom something most of us think about. At a time when much of the West struggles to have enough water to meet residential, industrial and agricultural needs, it might seem water is the least of our worries.

Longtime residents know that potable, good-tasting water isn’t guaranteed. That’s a big reason to celebrate Ilwaco’s successful campaign across the Columbia River to create a substantial buffering forest around its municipal reservoir and watershed.

